Eagles lose Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards in free agency: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have reportedly lost two key members of their defense at the start of NFL free agency.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave signed with the San Francisco 49ers, while linebacker T.J. Edwards inked a deal with the Chicago Bears.

Hargrave, one of the top free agents on the market, signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the Niners that adds to an already loaded defensive front, according to NFL Network.

Hargrave is coming off a career year with the Eagles. He posted career numbers in sacks with 11 and solo tackles with 37. He was a massive cog in the Eagles' pass rush that set franchise records in the 2022 season.

Jordan Davis and Milton Williams will most likely see expanded roles with Hargrave heading west. It's still remains unclear if Eagles great Fletcher Cox will return to Philadelphia.

Edwards signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract, including $12 million guaranteed with the Bears, NFL Network reported. He's a Lake Villa, Illinois, native, which is about 50 miles north of Chicago.

Source: The #Bears are on the board, signing star former #Eagles LB TJ Edwards to a 3-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Edwards joined the Eagles in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin and eventually turned into Philadelphia's full-time starting linebacker.

Edwards led the team in tackles with 159, had two sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, seven pass deflections and one fumble recovery on the season.

His fellow linebacker teammate, Kyzir White, is also a free agent.

The Eagles will most likely depend on 2022 third-round pick Nakobe Dean to start this upcoming season. He mostly played in a special teams role last season.

In other free agency news, center Jason Kelce announced he's returning to Philadelphia.

Elsewhere, the Eagles have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason.