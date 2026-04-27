Philadelphia police searching for 5 men wanted in rape, burglary at Chinatown business

Philadelphia police say six men forced their way into a Chinatown business and robbed and sexually assaulted victims at gunpoint. One of the suspects was arrested, but five remain on the loose.

The men allegedly entered the building on the 400 block of North 9th Street around 4 a.m. Saturday. Once inside the building, police said multiple victims were robbed and sexually assaulted.

The suspects allegedly fled with property valued at over $2,000, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Saidakhmad Bakiev, was found on the roof and arrested. He was charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, rape, burglary, robbery, false imprisonment, sexual assault, indecent assault and other related charges.

The other five men remain at large. They are believed to be in their 20s, with dark hair and possibly of Russian or Central Asian descent.

Philadelphia Police Department

If you have any information on this incident or their whereabouts, contact police.