10-year-old Northeast Philadelphia plane crash survivor rings bell before Sixers-Timberwolves game

A young survivor of the Northeast Philly plane crash took center court Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Ten-year-old Ramesses Vazquez-Viana was honored before the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Minutes before tip-off, Ramesses rung the ceremonial bell to kick off the Sixers' game as the arena looked on, hearing his story of resilience over the speakers — a journey we've documented from the beginning.

Ramesses has been through so much and continues to heal from severe burns suffered in the January 2025 plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. He suffered burns to more than 90% of his body.

After nearly a year of treatment in Boston and more than 40 surgeries, Ramesses is now making a remarkable recovery.

Ramesses is back in school part-time and surrounded by support, including from David Kelleher, owner of David Dodge, who gifted the family a minivan and a courtside experience to Friday's game.

"What Ramesses has done and the way he's fought through this is Philadelphia, it's Philly," Kelleher said. "He and I have had a friendship together, a love for each other."

"I've never been in here, so it's kind of surprising," Ramesses said. "I never thought the stadium would be like this."

When asked if he was nervous to ring the bell Friday night, he had only this to say: "A little bit, but mostly my mom is nervous."

Before ringing the bell, Ramesses was met with a standing ovation from both Sixers and Timberwolves fans.

His mother, Jamie Vazquez-Viana, joined him at center court as he rang the bell and said this moment was more than just a ceremony.

"Every day he's still showing me how great he is," she said. "I'm learning from him. It's amazing to see him so happy about it. This is a unique event, something we've never did before and he's never gonna forget this."

She says this experience will stay with them long after the bell rings.