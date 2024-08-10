Whitehall Township man arrested for purposefully driving his car into 3 people, killing 1, DA's Office says

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was arrested for allegedly driving his car into three people purposefully and killing one of them Friday evening, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Saturday.

According to DA Gavin Holihan, Rajgion Davis, 55, was charged with criminal homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault after he crashed his car twice, striking and killing Stephen Fistner, 53, and critically injuring Francesca Washington.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday, police said they responded to a car crash where a pedestrian was struck in the area of North 14th and Pike street in Whitehall Township.

Rich Rolen

Witnesses told investigators they had seen a man, now identified as Davis, driving a grey sedan and crash into Washington's RAV-4, which was empty at the time, before driving away.

According to police, Washington went out to a parking lot to check out her car's damage and was joined by two neighbors, Stephen and Yessenia Fistner, who were walking their dog at the time.

Then, Davis pulled back up to the parking lot in the grey sedan and drove straight at Washington and the Fistners, police said.

A witness told investigators that Stephen Fistner saved his wife by pushing her out of the sedan's path, before striking him, Washington and two other cars. Stephen Fistner later died from his injuries at the Lehigh Valley Hospital; the Lehigh County Coroner ruled his death a homicide.

After crashing the sedan for the second time, Davis walked away from the car but was followed by witnesses taking videos of him on their phones, police said.

Allentown police officers took Davis into custody where he allegedly "indicated that his intention was to harm and kill Washington," according to the DA's Office.

While they haven't uncovered a motive yet, investigators said, it appears Davis and Washington had previously been neighbors. Washington was still in the hospital as of Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Davis was arraigned Saturday morning and remanded to Lehigh County Jail without bail.