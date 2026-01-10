Rainy Saturday in Philadelphia area ahead of cool, windy Eagles game. Here's the weather forecast.

Plan on a double whammy of inconvenient rain and much cooler temperatures. You will need the umbrella all day and a plan on little extra drive time due to wet roads.

CBS News Philadelphia

The rain will spread across Philadelphia by mid-morning and continue through the evening. Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5" north and west of the city to more than 1.5" south and east of the city.

NEXT big weather change

The much cooler temperatures and rain on Saturday followed by a cooler and very windy Sunday. Bundle up if going to the Eagles-49'ers game.

Following the weekend our next big change will be another extended Arctic Blast late next week. Some of the forecast models are also hinting at snow, so stay tuned.

Eagles game on Sunday

Saturday's rain will clear, and skies will be partly cloudy in time for the Eagles wild card game on Sunday.

However, temperatures will be dropping through the day from the mid-to low 40's. It will also be very windy with gusts from the NW to 40 MPH and wind chills in the 30's.

Bundle up and Go Birds!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday/NEXT Weather Alert: Cool rain. High 47, low 44.

Sunday/Eagles game: Colder windy. High 45, low 41.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 41, low 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 48, low 32.

Wednesday: Mild. High 49, low 35.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 41, low 33.

Friday: Colder. High 34, low 24.

