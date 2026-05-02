Cool, cloudy Saturday with warmer weather ahead in Philadelphia area. Here's the weather forecast.

Saturday and Sunday will be cool with lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s, but more sunshine will be around on Sunday.

The payoff will be the breezy Northwestern winds, so layer up if you are headed out, especially in the morning.

No issues, other than the chilly air, expected for the Broad Street Run.

CBS News Philadelphia

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A warm front will be moving into the region early next week and our temps will likely skyrocket back into the 80s by Tuesday.

We'll then fall equally as quickly with temps back in the 60s by Thursday along with rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

CBS News Philadelphia

It looks nice for the Broad Street Run with temperatures Sunday morning in the mid 40s and sunny and dry conditions.

Here's the 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Clouds and cooler. High 62, low 50.

Sunday: Cool, sunny. High 63, Low 45.

Monday: Milder. High 74, low 46.

Tuesday: Nice and warm. High 83, low 57.

Wednesday: Showers. High 73, low 64.

Thursday: Rain chance. High 62, low 55.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 63, low 44.

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