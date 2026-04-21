Rain showers move through Philly region Wednesday morning, temps get warmer. Here's the weather forecast.

An umbrella might be needed heading out the door Wednesday morning as rain showers move through the Philadelphia region from west to east.

A jacket will also be needed as temps will be in the 40s, but you won't need the heavy coat in the afternoon as we'll likely work up into the mid-upper 60s.

CBS News Philadelphia

NEXT big weather changes

The changes on Thursday and Friday will be the temps climbing back into the 70s, with the warmest day being Thursday. Our NEXT big weather maker is another cold front, which will likely bring widespread rain to the area on Saturday, along with high temperatures back down into the 50s. Be sure to have your backup plans ready if you have an outdoor event planned.

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday is trending dry, but also cool with highs in the 50s.

Here's the 7-day forecast

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Morning shower. High 68, low 47.

Thursday: Warmer and sunny. High 78, low 49.

Friday: Nice day. High 72, low 53.

Saturday: Rain likely. High 57, low 51.

Sunday: Cool, some sun. High 58, low 45.

Monday: Clouding up. High 67, low 44.

Tuesday: Showers. High 63, low 47.

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