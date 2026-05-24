Rain, high gas prices frustrate South Jersey travelers over Memorial Day weekend

Travelers stopping at the Farley Service Plaza in Hammonton, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon said rainy weather and higher gas prices put a damper on their Memorial Day weekend plans.

Many drivers told CBS News Philadelphia they were forced to adjust trips originally planned around outdoor activities and beach outings.

"I think we can all agree that the rain ruined this whole weekend," said Michael Kyriacou of New York.

Kyriacou said he had hoped to spend the weekend in the Hamptons enjoying time outdoors and on the water before changing plans to head to Atlantic City instead.

Other travelers made similar last-minute adjustments.

Naga Venkata Sampath Guttikonda, who was traveling from Virginia with family, said they scrapped plans to tour Washington, D.C., because of the persistent rain.

"Our plans got rained out because it's been pouring nonstop in D.C., so we thought why not book a room here in Atlantic City?" Guttikonda said.

The Baritz family was heading back to Penn Valley after what they described as a disappointing trip to the Jersey Shore.

"I just really wanted to go to the beach, do some surfing," said 12-year-old Cameron Baritz, who packed swim trunks for the trip but never got to use them.

Travelers also said the cost of gas added to the frustration of the holiday weekend.

Rachel Shuman of King of Prussia said she specifically stopped in Hammonton because prices were significantly lower than back home.

"Gas is 20 to 30 cents cheaper here than it is in King of Prussia," she said.

Others said they were limiting how much gas they purchased at a time in hopes of finding lower prices elsewhere.

"We only put $10 because we just wanted to get a little bit to get us down the road where it might be a little cheaper," Christie Ferrell said.

AAA projected strong Memorial Day travel numbers nationwide this year, despite gas prices remaining higher than they were during last year's holiday weekend.