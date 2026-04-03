Rainy Easter Sunday in Philadelphia area, cooler start to the week. Here's the weather forecast.

The Philadelphia region got a little Easter Sunday sunshine before rain started moving through the region.

While severe weather isn't expected, there could still be some gusty winds embedded within areas of heavier rain, especially across South Jersey and the shore. Otherwise, temperatures will cool into the upper 50s as the cold front moves through.

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Cooler but drier air will move into the area overnight, giving us mostly sunny skies to start off Monday.

Temperatures Monday afternoon will climb to near 60 degrees with a reinforcing push of colder air moving in on Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday afternoon will only be in the low 50s with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s. These freezing temperatures could cause a little damage to some of the early-season growth we have already started to see.

Early-week forecast CBS Philadelphia

The good news is that the cold will be very short-lived as temperatures make their way into the 60s Thursday and then 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Easter Sunday: Rain and rumbles. High 69.

Monday: Sunny and cooler. High 60, low 42.

Tuesday: Even cooler. High 51, low 43.

Wednesday: Chilly start. High 53, low 31.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine. High 62, low 33.

Friday: Warming up. High 75, low 42.

Saturday: Nice and warm. High 79, low 52.

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