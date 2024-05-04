Cool, cloudy Saturday weather in Philadelphia with rain chances; when will it rain for Broad Street Run?

When rain arrives for Broad Street Run; many days of wet weather around Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday's weather around the Philadelphia region is largely cloudy with chances of scattered showers.

This week's temperature roller coaster continues its slide down again, as the high of 61 is much cooler than yesterday's high of 70, the average high for this time of year.

By Saturday night, a cold front approaches from the west, triggering scattered showers and periods of steady rain on Sunday

If you're participating in the 2024 Broad Street Run, you'd better run fast!

The forecast for the Sunday, May 5 run in Philadelphia looks cloudy and mainly dry to start, with maybe a chance for a sprinkle early, before steadier showers roll in around 10 or 11 a.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s for runners and a southeast wind of about 10 mph will make it feel slightly cooler. Though that might feel nice once you start working up a sweat.

The greatest chance for rain between Saturday and Monday looks to be mid-afternoon Sunday.

The steady starts to lift to the north and east by around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. and then we see spotty showers into the evening Sunday. If you have afternoon activities you'll likely be dry, but carry an umbrella with you just in case.

Monday will be much warmer with scattered showers and isolated T-storms possible.

Late Monday night, after midnight another disturbance arrives. A few gusty storms and downpours are possible.

Next week will be much warmer with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, but also very unsettled.

Tuesday through Friday there is a chance of showers or storms at some point each day.

There's a chance Tuesday's storms could be gusty thunderstorms with heavy rain. It's something we will keep an eye on as the situation continues to develop.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Cooler with showers. High 61

Sunday: Periods of rain. High 63

Monday: Showers, a T-storm. High 79

Tuesday: More shower and T-storm chances. High 80

Wednesday: More shower, T-storm chances. High 83

Thursday: Still chances of showers & storms. HIgh 77

Friday: Scattered showers. High 76

