Runners eagerly grab bib numbers at Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of 2024 Broad Street Run

Runners excited for 45th Broad Street Run in Philadelphia this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It's a Philadelphia tradition and it's back for the 45th time. The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is now just days away.

On Friday, runners in the run filled the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the Health and Wellness Expo.

Thousands of runners are getting their first chance to pick up their bibs and race packets. The convention center was packed as runners made their final preparations before the big race.

"It's always a challenge to see if I can do it one more time," said Rory McManus, Broad Street runner. At 75, McManus knows the run all too well. He said he's been a part of it since the very beginning.

"People are supposed to be not living much beyond 75 and here I am running 10 miles down Broad Street for the 45th time and that tells me we can all do a lot more we're told we can do," he said.

But Sunday's race will be the first for Maddie Reuther. She's running with her co-workers.

"Not too excited about the rain that's going to happen but just want to go out there and finish it...Just run the whole time. Not going to put a time marker or pressure on myself. Just want to go out there and have fun," she said.

Fun is also the goal for Dayvone Smith, who is joining over 100 people with Black Girls Run.

"I'm not nervous at all. It's just a matter of going out there and getting it done," she said.

The race may be just two days away, but the excitement is already here.

Bib pickup continues until 7 p.m. Friday. It resumes on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.