Rafael Marchán has monster game to help Philadelphia Phillies beat Braves in Game 1 of doubleheader

The opportunities are few and far between for Rafael Marchán. That's the life of a backup catcher in Major League Baseball, especially at a position J.T. Realmuto has held the fort over the past six years.

When Marchán does get that opportunity, the spotlight shines a little brighter.

"I try not to think too much about that," Marchán said. "I just try to come in every day and do my work. I try to control what I can control and be as ready as possible to try and do my job."

The nature of the beast works in mysterious ways. Marchán has struggled in adjusting to his new role as the Phillies' backup catcher at the beginning of the season. That certainly hasn't been the case of late.

Marchán had one of the best games of his career in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Braves, Game 1 of a doubleheader against the National League East rivals. He reached base three times, including getting the go-ahead run on a hit by pitch in the eighth inning. This came after Marchán hit a two-run home run to get the Phillies on the board in the third inning and drew a walk in the fifth inning that led to a run scored.

The offensive prowess wasn't even the highlight of Marchán's day. He threw out two base runners in the win, the biggest one in the ninth inning when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies attempted to steal second after getting on to lead off the inning.

Not a bad performance for a player hitting .152 in 33 at-bats this season.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 29: Rafael MarchÃ¡n #13 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after hitting a two run home run in the bottom of the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during game one of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park. / Getty Images

"I've been saying all along this kid's a really good player," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "There's not many numbers there, but he really gives us some good at-bats. He understands the strike zone, he's very disciplined, and calls a great game."

Marchán has been on a heater of late, coming off consecutive shutouts with Mick Abel and Ranger Suárez starting. This time, it was Cristopher Sánchez who had the benefit of Marchán catching him. Sanchez didn't have a shutout, but allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings while striking out five and walking two.

Phillies starting pitchers have a 0.99 ERA in Marchán's last three games he's caught.

"I like him as a catcher," Sánchez said. "He's tremendous. He's still the same guy, he's just getting the opportunities now."

The Phillies needed Marchán to hold down the fort after a shaky outing by the back end of the bullpen. Matt Strahm gave up two runs in the eighth inning for his third blown save of the season and Jordan Romano struggled with his command in the ninth.

Marchán ended up getting the crucial first out for Romano by throwing out Albies, an out Romano badly needed to earn his sixth save in May — in six opportunities. Opponents are hitting just .189 off Romano this month, as he's allowed a 2.53 ERA.

Romano still had trouble getting three outs, with the Braves loading the bases in the ninth. Eli White was up with the bases loaded off Romano, but faced two early strikes. Romano was able to put him away on a slider that gave the Phillies the series win.

Performances by Marchán are why the Phillies are 36-19 through 55 games. They're getting contributions from unexpected places.

Thursday afternoon was "The Rafael Marchán Game."

"I feel like a kid when I do something good," Marchán said. "You're really excited. You're really hot. There's a lot of emotion."