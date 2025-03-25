Going on vacation? New program will send police officers to check on your house while you're away

Police in Radnor, other Pa. towns offer check-ups on your home while you're on vacation

Police in Radnor, other Pa. towns offer check-ups on your home while you're on vacation

Police in Radnor, other Pa. towns offer check-ups on your home while you're on vacation

Police departments across the Philadelphia region are offering families the opportunity to ask for officers to check on their homes while they're away on spring break or summer vacation.

In Radnor Township, Sgt. Brady McHale said he and other officers will stop by a participating family's home at least once per shift, depending on their call volume.

"It adds an extra set of eyes for these families while they're enjoying themselves on vacation," McHale said. "It provides a little bit of comfort while they're away."

The program, which is offered by several departments, including Radnor Township, Washington Township and Lower Merion Township, is free to join.

Homeowners must fill out an online questionnaire that can be found on their local police department's website.

McHale said families can also protect themselves by freezing any mail or newspaper deliveries while they're away.

"Believe it or not, that's what burglars will look for," Sgt. McHale said. "They see an unattended house or perhaps mail piling up, and newspapers. Well, that is a good indicator that no one's been home for a significant period of time."

McHale also urged families to notify their alarm company when they're away, consider hiring a house sitter and have an emergency contact in case something happens at their house.