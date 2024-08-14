A New Jersey police department will check on your home while you're on vacation. Here's how it works.

New Jersey police department's new "Vacation Watch Program" goes viral

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A video posted by Washington Township Police highlighting its new "Vacation Watch Program" is going viral.

Chief Patrick Gurcsik said he received a doorbell camera video from a homeowner showing one of his officers recently checking a home registered in the program.

Gurcsik said the department decided to post the video Monday morning to remind homeowners about the program.

The video has received 63,000 views on Facebook and more than 1,000 likes.

"It's impressive to see such a positive response to our new program," Gurcsik said.

Since launching the program in June, close to 200 homeowners have signed up for vacation checks.

"Our officers will come out and check your home while you're away on vacation," Gurcsik said. "Physically check the doors, check the gates, check the windows, make sure the house is secure."

Since the video was posted, Gurcsik said more homeowners have registered with the program, which, he said, will continue through the rest of the year.

Washington Township residents can sign up for the Vacation Watch Program online or by visiting the police department.