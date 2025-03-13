Spring break travel is expected to break records, despite higher costs. Here's how you can save

From busy airports to savings, here's what to know about spring break travel

With spring break in full swing, airlines and airports say they expect to be busier this season, which covers most of March and April, compared to prior years.

The TSA expects a 5% jump in flyers over last year. At Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the country's second busiest airport, that means 4.8 million flyers over the next several weeks.

While U.S. Airlines warn of slowing demand following recent plane crashes, a drop in government travel and economic uncertainty, United Airlines says 2025's spring break will break records. The airline is expecting to fly more than 24 million passengers by the end of April, with this week its busiest.

The Porter family told CBS News they're traveling from Phoenix to Florida for spring break. Normally, they do a road trip to California, but this year Jenna Porter and her three kids are flying to Panama City.

"We wanted to try somewhere new and all of our kids wanted to do a beach town. So it was the next best thing," Porter said.

Expected costs for spring break

AAA says on average, domestic air fares are up 7% from last year.

"We are paying a bit more this year than we were last year, but it's not stopping people from traveling," Aixa Diaz, a spokesperson for AAA, said.

Hotel stays are also up, costing you 8% more this year, AAA says.

"Spring break is one of those weeks that kids are off already, college kids are off, so families wanna get together and go somewhere," Diaz said.

Meanwhile, gas is 30 cents per gallon cheaper than spring break in 2024, which is good news for travelers like Kristen Jankowski. She flew to Atlanta to start a family road trip to Miami before continuing their travels.

"Then we are going to spend like a day down there and then going to get on a cruise and go from there," she said.

How to save during spring break

Emily Kaufman, known as "The Travel Mom," advises people to be flexible. She said bundling airfare, hotel and rental cars can help to save on last-minute getaways. For example, you can save about $400 on four nights in Hawaii from Los Angeles.

Kaufman found a trip from LAX to Honolulu cost $2,200 while booking airfare and hotels separately. Bundling the trip on the same dates from April 5-9 through Expedia, she found for $1,806.

With the same dates, traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Nassau, Bahamas, would cost $2,858. A bundle on Booking.com had the same itinerary for $2,472.

"There are so many fantastic vacation destinations, and it's all about supply and demand," Kaufman said. "You might consider looking at a destination dupe, instead of going to one of the most popular places, look for another destination that offers something similar."

Kaufman also recommends all-inclusive stays or hotels where breakfast is included as a way to cut down on the total cost of the trip.

Last-minute deals

CBS News found the following last-minute deals from Booking.com.

All deals listed are vacation packages that include roundtrip airfare, 3+ star hotel accommodations, standard size rental and all taxes/fees. Discounts listed are subject to availability and may be limited to specific dates.

Chicago – Fort Lauderdale : April 12-16 for $399.00 per person

Package savings of $184.00 for 2 travelers.

New York City – Miami Beach: March 18-22 for $607.00 per person

Package savings of $368.00 for 2 travelers.

Seattle – Las Vegas : March 18-22 for $389.00 per person

Package savings of $540.00 for 2 travelers.

Minneapolis – Orlando: March 21-25 for $483.00 per person

Package savings of $382.00 for 2 travelers.

Dallas/Fort Worth – Washington, DC: March 21-25 for $790 per person

Package savings of $922.00 for 2 travelers

Top getaway destinations this year include several cities in Florida, Los Angeles and Hawaii. Europe dominates the top 10 list internationally, but United said it is also seeing a surge in bookings to ski destinations.