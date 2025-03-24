Spring break surges in South Florida as tourists flock to Fort Lauderdale

Spring break is in full swing across South Florida and early signs indicate a surge in tourism, particularly in Fort Lauderdale.

According to AAA booking data, both Fort Lauderdale and Miami rank among the top 10 spring break destinations this year.

Visit Lauderdale, the official tourism agency for Greater Fort Lauderdale, said overnight stays are seeing a notable increase, fueled in part by social media trends.

"It's all over social media"

For many young travelers, viral posts have played a major role in choosing Fort Lauderdale as their destination.

"It's all over social media," said Luke, a college student from Michigan.

"Really? Everyone's talking about Fort Lauderdale on social media?" CBS News Miami asked.

"Everybody is, especially TikTok," added Brian, another Michigan college student.

From ocean views to lively beachside attractions, students said they're drawn to the vibrant atmosphere.

"We're having a good time so far," Brian said. "A lot of stuff around here to do—the strip, a bunch of restaurants and bars."

Even high school seniors from colder states are taking advantage of the warm weather before heading to college.

"All the spring breakers, all the kids," said Kayla, visiting from Michigan.

"It's definitely popular," added her friend Lilly. "Walking the beach, going to the shops, going downtown."

A boon for local businesses

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said this year's crowds far exceed those of recent years, with visitors filling beaches, restaurants and hotels.

"The message got out there and the weather's been great," Trantalis said.

With thousands more visitors, the city has ramped up police presence and first responders to ensure safety while businesses reap the benefits.

"It's an investment in our community," Trantalis emphasized. "It's an investment in tourism."

Meanwhile, Miami Beach has imposed restrictions on spring break crowds, a move Fort Lauderdale businesses said has sent even more visitors their way.

"South of us, they have really encouraged spring breakers not to come," said Amy Faulkner, Director of Sales for The Atlantic Hotel & Spa. "We thank you. We really have been benefiting."

Faulkner said the hotel is completely booked for spring break and Easter for the first time since the pandemic.

Visit Lauderdale reports that hotel demand is up compared to last year, though the full economic impact of the season won't be known until after spring break ends.