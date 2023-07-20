Race fans disappointed as Atco Dragway in South Jersey permanently closes

ATCO, N.J. (CBS) -- The last race at the Atco Dragway has crossed the finish line. The track has been a staple in South Jersey since 1963 but owners abruptly announced it is now closed effective immediately.

It's the oldest drag strip in New Jersey opened on Memorial Day weekend in 1960.

The Atco Dragway now sits suddenly shuttered and a bouquet of roses has been placed under the track's iconic sign.

"They talked about it being sold a couple years ago and never went through and it popped up on the internet and here it is gone," Bruce Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson has been coming here for more than 50 years.

A bouquet of roses has been placed outside @TheAtcoDragway after the track abruptly announced it’s permanently closed after 63 years in business. The news has shocked race fans, and the owner has not provided a reason why the track is closed. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Q6I99PdVAx — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 19, 2023

"I would think they would lead that up," he said.

He stopped by Wednesday afternoon to take pictures, reflect on fond memories, and says he can still hear the engines revving.

"If fuel cars were here you couldn't hear, it was loud," Hutchinson said.

The Atco Dragway made the announcement Tuesday night on social media, saying the track is permanently closed effective immediately but provided no reason why. The statement went on to say:

"Thank you all for your patronage and memories over the years. To all of our staff, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sticking it out with us and being the best in the business!"

Effective immediately: Atco Dragway is permanently closed. We will not be open from this point on. The remainder of our... Posted by Atco Dragway on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Several people on the property in Waterford Township could be seen removing furniture Wednesday.

CBS News Philadelphia approached a man who claimed to be the owner. He told us he didn't have any comments and asked us to leave.

But for Hutchinson, he says the closure is a tough pill to swallow.

"It was a place to come and enjoy," Hutchinson said. "See a lot of older friends that I met over the years."

Dozens of events scheduled through November have been canceled.

The news comes as a shock to many race fans and it's still unclear what the future holds for this property.