British community in Philadelphia honors Queen Elizabeth II ahead of Monday's funeral

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II is being mourned in the Delaware Valley. A British community in Philadelphia is honoring her time on the throne before Monday's funeral.

Through music and scripture, people came to Saint Clements church Sunday to pray and reminisce on Queen Elizabeth II's legacy.

The British community in Philadelphia held a service of thanksgiving for the last national day of mourning before the queen's funeral on Monday.

"It'll be a service that's being reproduced across the world," Oliver St. Clair Franklin, the honorary British consul for Greater Philadelphia, said. "It's the same service, so we'll be part of that global remembrances of the queen today."

English songs were heard all throughout St. Clements church Sunday afternoon as pews were filled by British immigrants, liaisons and leaders.

"It's kind of a bittersweet day," Father Richard Alton, the director of parish at Saint Clements, said. "We're all so grateful for her example of devotion and service. It's a great inspiration to all of us."

Franklin said the Royal Family has made countless visits to Philadelphia throughout the years.

"Since the queen arrived in 1976, we've hosted all three of her sons," Oliver said. "We've had the king here in 2010 with the present queen."

Deputy consul general Hannah Young said Sunday's service was a way to reflect upon the queen's 70 year reign.

"She has an incredible legacy," Young said. "I think we can all learn a huge amount of her public service and her dedication to the U.K. and the world and the commonwealth."

And as people prepare for the end of the national mourning period, those at Sunday's service said her passing marks the start of a new chapter for the Royal Family.

"Prince Charles has taken over after his mother's huge legacy," Young said. "I think he will pick that up and he will continue to reign for all people."