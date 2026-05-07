Quakertown police chief involved in altercation with students at ICE protest returns to work

The Quakertown police chief involved in an altercation with dozens of high school students during an anti-ICE protest has returned to work, the borough confirmed Thursday.

Scott McElree was placed on workers' compensation leave following the February 2025 incident, where video posted on social media showed him placing a student in a chokehold. McElree was not in his police uniform during the altercation, and witnesses said he never identified himself as a police officer.

In April, a report conducted by the Police Chiefs' Association of Bucks County determined McElree and the Quakertown Police Department's actions were "justified and within police policy."

According to the report, McElree did identify himself and had the lights activated on his unmarked police car. It also said McElree was a victim and suffered multiple injuries, including three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

Quakertown Borough Solicitor Peter Nelson said McElree's return to work was announced at Wednesday night's city council meeting. In addition to serving as the police chief, McElree is also back to work as the city manager with "reduced hours as he continues to recover from the injuries he suffered on February 20th."

Several teenagers were arrested following the protest and kept in custody for days. Since then, the Quakertown community has continued to call for accountability and an independent, third-party investigation into McElree's conduct.

"It was chiefs of police investigating another chief of police who are considered colleagues and peers," Laura Foster of Upper Bucks United said at an April meeting. "It's a bit of a sham."

Some of the teenagers who were arrested during the protests are still facing charges, though one student had felony charges against her dropped in February. In March, all of the teens had their ankle bracelets removed and were released from house arrest.