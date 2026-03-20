Felony charges dropped against 1 of 5 teens arrested during ICE protest in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

The most serious charges against one of the five teenagers arrested during an ICE protest in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, last month have been dismissed. The five teenagers were back in court on Friday.

According to an attorney for one of the teens, four of the five students had their ankle bracelets removed Friday morning and are no longer on house arrest. The fifth teen was scheduled to appear at a hearing later in the afternoon.

One of the teens, a 16-year-old boy, accepted an agreement with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office that includes dismissing the felonies, six months of probation and some community service before the misdemeanors are also dismissed.

The three other teens who went before a judge Friday morning had their hearings continued and are moving forward with preparations for juvenile trials.

It started one month ago when roughly 40 students walked out of Quakertown Community High School to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After walking a few blocks, the protest turned physical when a man in a brown jacket stormed into the crowd of teens. The man was the chief of police and Quakertown borough manager Scott McElree.

Witnesses said McElree never identified himself as a police officer and was dressed in regular clothes.

Five students were arrested for assaulting the chief and spent at least four nights in custody.

Tim Prendergast represents a 15-year-old girl who the chief appeared to be put in a chokehold while on the ground.

"Our position is that this should have been dismissed from the beginning," Prendergast said. "I believe that my client is a victim and not an aggressor. I think all the evidence will bear that out."

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the DA's office. They said they can't comment on juvenile cases. They are investigating the police response at the protest the day the teens were arrested.

The attorney for police chief Scott McElree has not returned my requests for comment.