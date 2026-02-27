Quakertown police chief on leave as altercation during student anti-ICE protest is investigated

Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree has been placed on leave as an investigation continues into a violent confrontation that followed a student anti-ICE walkout, Quakertown Borough Solicitor Peter Nelson confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia Friday night.

Earlier in the day, supporters gathered in Doylestown to support the "Quakertown 5," the students who were arrested following a student anti-ICE walkout which ended in a violent confrontation. Many supporters held signs, chanted, and cars beeped as they passed.

"Because I think it's important to just show up," Jan Fitzpatrick of Doylestown said.

Video on social media shows the Quakertown Police Chief, who was not in uniform, put a student in a chokehold.

CBS Mews Philadelphia spoke to a student and his father. The student says he was at the initial protest and says he is grateful to see all of the support.

"It makes me very happy so many people in the community are willing to show us support wit everything that happened," Colin Hancock said.

Thursday night, concerned parents and community members demanding answers, transparency, and accountability from the Quakertown School District at a board meeting.

"We are here. We support these kids. That we support these families," Lolly Hopwood, an activist, said.

As the Bucks County District Attorney's Office says they are continuing its independent investigation, people in Doylestown says they want their neighbors in Quakertown to know they are supporting them.

"I am really proud that people are willing to come out and speak up for what they believe in," Nick Maio, an organizer, said.