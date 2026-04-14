Felony charges dropped against Quakertown teen put in chokehold by police chief during ICE protest

Felony charges have been dropped against a teenager who was put in a chokehold by the Quakertown police chief during her arrest at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest in February.

About 40 students walked out of Quakertown Community High School on Feb. 20 to protest ICE. After the student protesters walked a few blocks, the protest allegedly turned physical, and a man in a brown jacket stormed into the crowd of teens.

The man was the chief of police and the Quakertown borough manager, Scott McElree. Witnesses said McElree never identified himself as a police officer and was in regular clothing.

Video posted on social media appeared to show McElree putting a teen in a chokehold during an arrest.

The teen's attorney said his client is doing well, but the case is preoccupying her life. She still faces simple assault and disorderly conduct charges.

"I think she would rather be worried about other things in the summer coming up and everything else, but she remains resolute," attorney Timothy Prendergast said. "She still feels like she didn't assault anybody, and she didn't know what was going on that day when that man came into the crowd, and I think that's, she's going to hold that position because that's what she believes in."

In March, all five Quakertown teens arrested had their ankle bracelets removed and were released from house arrest.

Don Souders, an attorney for one of the teens, recently wrote a letter to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office inquiring about the status of the investigation into the police response to the protest.

The DA's office is investigating the police response, but did not give a timeline for when the investigation is expected to be completed.

The DA's office previously told CBS News Philadelphia that it couldn't comment on cases involving juveniles.

Three other teens facing charges are still in court Tuesday afternoon.

A fifth student has already accepted a plea agreement from prosecutors.