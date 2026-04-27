Quakertown community demands transparency after report cleared police chief's actions: "It's a bit of a sham"

Calls for transparency are growing louder in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. The community is pushing back and searching for more answers after a report cleared the police chief for his actions at a protest.

The Quakertown community gathered inside borough hall Monday night. Some say they are frustrated and angry, following a report that cleared Quakertown Police Chief Scott McElree of any wrongdoing.

"No matter what happens, he already left a stain on the community," Zachary Koehler, a parent, said.

Two months ago, about 40 Quakertown students walked out of high school to protest ICE. Some of the teenagers were arrested after getting into a physical confrontation with McElree.

McElree was wearing regular clothes, and witnesses said he never identified himself as a police officer. However, the report said the chief did identify himself and had lights activated on his unmarked police car.

The report was released by the Police Chiefs Association of Bucks County, and the findings were determined by a panel of four nearby police chiefs. It stated that McElree's actions were "justified within police policy," and that police "handled themselves with restraint and professionalism during a time of chaos."

It also stated McElree was a victim and suffered multiple injuries, including three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

"I believe that my client is a victim and not an aggressor," said Tim Prendergast, who is an attorney for one of the Quakertown teens.

People at the meeting said the investigation was biased and undermined public trust. They say they want an independent, third-party investigation and have concerns about the integrity of the review process.

"It was chiefs of police investigating another chief of police who are considered colleagues and peers," said Laura Foster, of Upper Bucks United, said. "It's a bit of a sham."

At the meeting, the borough council read a statement saying the review process is a normal procedure. They said the borough did not have any input into the members of the panel and provided them and the district attorney's office with evidence.

Residents say they will continue to ask questions until trust is restored and students are treated with fairness and respect.

"We told them we would keep showing up for them because they were scared, and a lot of them are still scared and do not want to come out," Koehler said.

All five teens are still facing some charges and involved in ongoing litigation. CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Police Chiefs Association, McElree's attorney and the borough solicitor. We have not heard back.