Hearing set after Prospect Medical asks judge to "abandon" shuttered 2 Delaware County hospitals

Prospect Medical attorneys ask judge if company can abandon some of its Delaware County real estate

A hearing is set for Monday after attorneys for Prospect Medical Holdings asked a bankruptcy court judge to allow the company to "abandon" the shuttered Delaware County Memorial and Taylor hospitals in Pennsylvania.

In court papers, attorneys for Prospect say offers by outside parties to purchase the closed hospitals are far below liabilities on the properties. They described the real estate as "under water."

CBS News Philadelphia reviewed tax records, revealing nearly $20 million in delinquent taxes on the properties in Ridley Park and Upper Darby.

A spokesperson for Prospect did not return our request for comment.

The Upper Darby School District had expressed interest in the Delaware County Memorial Hospital property, which closed in 2022. A district spokesperson said they continue to explore options with the hospital property.

Prospect is the parent company of Crozer Health, which shut down Taylor and Crozer Chester Medical Center this past spring.

More than 2,000 employees were laid off.