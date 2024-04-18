President Joe Biden to speak in Philadelphia today after visits to Pittsburgh, Scranton

President Biden speaking in Philadelphia Thursday, third stop in Pennsylvania this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday, his third campaign stop in Pennsylvania this week.

Biden is set to speak at a recreation center in North Philadelphia around 12:45 p.m., though no details around his remarks have yet to be released.

However, CBS News reports several siblings of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will join Biden in Philadelphia and endorse him.

Traffic impacts during President Biden's visit

Biden is set to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport around 11:30 a.m. The city has not announced if any road closures will be in place, but drivers should expect traffic impacts and delays from the presidential motorcade.

Later in the afternoon, the president will travel back to PHL Airport where he's set to depart around 3:50 p.m.

Biden speaks in Scranton, Pittsburgh

On Tuesday, April 16, Biden traveled to his birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he discussed the economy and proposed higher taxes for the wealthy at the Carpenters Training Center.

Then on Wednesday, the president visited the Pittsburgh headquarters of the United Steelworkers union, where he pledged to block to acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japanese company Nippon Steel.

Biden promised that U.S. Steel will remain an American company while taking aim at his likely GOP challenger for the White House, former President Donald Trump.

"Taken together, these are strategic and targeted actions that are going to protect American workers and ensure fair competition," Biden said. "Meanwhile, my predecessor and the MAGA Republicans want across the board tariffs on all imports, from all countries that could badly hurt American consumers."

Biden also said he'd push for the U.S. trade representative to triple the tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum imports.

Third Biden visit to Philadelphia area, Delaware Valley this year

President Biden has committed significant time to visiting the Keystone State already this year, particularly the Philadelphia area and surrounding Delaware Valley. Thursday's visit marks the fourth time he's traveled to the region in 2024.

With Pennsylvania shaping up to be a battleground for Biden and Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, the president and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell in January to mark the third anniversary of the Capitol insurrection.

A week later Biden visited stores in the Lehigh Valley to highlight the value of small businesses and talk up his economic record.

And on March 9, Biden ramped up his 2024 election campaign with a speech at Strath Haven Middle School in Delaware County, his first rally on the heels of the State of the Union.

During that speech, Biden laid out his plans for a second term, vowing to protect reproductive rights, touting his record on the economy and calling for a ban on assault rifles.

Biden and Trump, already the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees, are widely expected to win their respective primary races in Pennsylvania on April 23.