Lucky store in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section cashes in on Powerball ticket sales

On Labor Day, a holiday that honors workers, some in the Philadelphia area were fantasizing about hitting the jackpot and never having to work again. Some of those hopefuls visited Commissary Food Market on Ridge Avenue in Wissahickon on Monday to buy their Powerball tickets because of the store's history of selling winning tickets.

Lisa Yarnall usually buys her lottery tickets from a different store in Roxborough, but with the stakes so high — a jackpot at $1.1 billion — she decided to make the trip to the place known for good luck.

"We've been buying them all week and every day for the Powerball since it's gone crazy, so we're excited," Yarnall said.

Shital Patel, the owner of Commissary Food Market, displays two large checks in the window showcasing the store's big winners in recent years — two different million-dollar tickets in other games. Yarnall herself has even gotten lucky here.

"I was here yesterday, we purchased some scratch-offs, and I won over $220, so I was like, come back and get some Powerball tickets and have fun," she said.

The store had shorter hours Monday for the holiday, but that didn't slow down business. Patel was taking ticket orders by phone in between customers.

"Everybody tried to come before I closed," she said.

Patel has many regulars who come in for all kinds of lottery tickets, like Larry Gallagher. He says he's been coming there for 25 years, and he's won the "Pick Four" game at least 20 times. That's what he bought on Monday and passed on a Powerball ticket.

"What would I do with all that money?" Gallagher said.

He was an outlier as most wanted a piece of the Powerball, including John Burrowes, who said he'd donate a bunch, pay off debt and take care of family.

"You figure if you're going to play, you might as well play for the big stakes," he said.

Patel has never bought a lottery ticket for herself, but she loves that her store has a lucky reputation.

"I don't know if I'm lucky or not," she said, "but we're going to find out after the Powerball."