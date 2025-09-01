Philadelphia Labor Day Parade honors workers who keep the city moving, recommit to fight for their rights

Thousands of union members are in South Philadelphia on Monday, marching and celebrating the Labor Day holiday.

Philadelphia's Labor Day Parade is in its 38th year and continues to draw thousands of union members, national labor leaders and working families. The parade stepped off at 10 a.m., winding through South Philly streets with floats, banners and live music.

Crowds of union members, their families and community members kept the party going at Sheet Metal Workers' Local 19 Union Hall for a post-parade celebration, which included food, music and even carnival rides.

Philadelphia's Labor Day Parade organizers said it's about celebrating solidarity, while also highlighting the ongoing fight for fair wages and safe working conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

Following a summer that saw city sanitation workers go on strike and ultimately reach a new deal, CBS News Philadelphia caught up with union president Greg Boulware at the parade.

"We make this city. We make this region run," Boulware said. "We have to be able to celebrate ourselves in this fashion. So it's a great day to be out here. And that's what we're doing. We're in solidarity; all these beautiful unions out here, hanging together and representing and showing Philadelphia how we do. This is a union town."

Event organizers said it's all about honoring the workers who keep this city moving, and recommitting to the fight for their rights.