Lucky convenience store in Philadelphia sold three winning tickets in 13 months: "There's good karma here"

Wissahickon store is lucky in the lottery, customers say

Wissahickon store is lucky in the lottery, customers say

Wissahickon store is lucky in the lottery, customers say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you're looking to play the lottery, there is a convenience store in Wissahickon that seems to be very lucky.

Over the last 13 months, the Commissary Food Market on Ridge Avenue has sold three top-prize-winning Pennsylvania lottery tickets totaling over $2.7 million.

"A lot of people come here to try to win the big money," the store's owner, Shital Patel, said.

On Feb. 18, 2023, a $1.4 million scratch-off ticket was sold at Commissary.

On Jan. 23, 2024, Patel sold a monopoly fast-play ticket worth more than $259,000.

Then on Saturday, another one of her customers hit the lotto, winning $1.1 million.

"It's just a lucky store," Phil Moyer, a customer from Roxborough, said.

"There's good karma here," Kimberly, another customer, said.

Regular customers believe the good fortune has a lot to do with the woman behind the counter.

"If you get somebody miserable selling tickets, nobody ever hits," Moyer said. "Yeah, [Patel's] lucky!"

Patel has never played the lottery a day in her life, but said seeing her customers win is a blessing.

"I don't know how we're lucky, but we are lucky," Patel said. "Maybe it is God's gift that we are lucky."