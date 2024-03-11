Watch CBS News
Lucky convenience store in Philadelphia sold three winning tickets in 13 months: "There's good karma here"

By Aziza Shuler, Chase Morrison

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you're looking to play the lottery, there is a convenience store in Wissahickon that seems to be very lucky.

Over the last 13 months, the Commissary Food Market on Ridge Avenue has sold three top-prize-winning Pennsylvania lottery tickets totaling over $2.7 million.

"A lot of people come here to try to win the big money," the store's owner, Shital Patel, said.

On Feb. 18, 2023, a $1.4 million scratch-off ticket was sold at Commissary.

On Jan. 23, 2024, Patel sold a monopoly fast-play ticket worth more than $259,000.

Then on Saturday, another one of her customers hit the lotto, winning $1.1 million.

"It's just a lucky store," Phil Moyer, a customer from Roxborough, said. 

"There's good karma here," Kimberly, another customer, said.

Regular customers believe the good fortune has a lot to do with the woman behind the counter.

"If you get somebody miserable selling tickets, nobody ever hits," Moyer said. "Yeah, [Patel's] lucky!"

Patel has never played the lottery a day in her life, but said seeing her customers win is a blessing.

"I don't know how we're lucky, but we are lucky," Patel said. "Maybe it is God's gift that we are lucky."

