Winning Powerball tickets worth $1.25 million are about to expire, Pennsylvania Lottery says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three winning Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania are about to expire with no winners having claimed the prizes, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release Wednesday.

The tickets include one worth $1 million, one worth $150,000 and one worth $100,000. All three of the tickets are set to expire in October 2024, on a business day up to one year after the date of the lottery drawing for which they were issued.

$1 million lottery winner sold in Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at United Food Market on Walnut Lane near Belfield Avenue in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The ticket matched all five white balls in the Oct. 4, 2023 drawing: 9-35-54-63-64 but missed the Powerball - which would have won a $1.2 billion jackpot.

Still, a million ain't bad. The winner of this ticket has until Oct. 4, 2024 to file a claim.

$100,000 ticket sold in Pittsburgh

Another missed winner was sold for the same drawing on the opposite end of the state. The Pennsylvania Lottery said a player bought a Powerball ticket at a Rite Aid on 209 Atwood Street in Pittsburgh. That ticket ended up matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball of 1. The ticket would have been worth $50,000, but the Power Play multiplier of two was drawn.

$150,000 ticket sold in New Tripoli, Lehigh County, Pa.

Five days later, a lottery player in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania struck big on a ticket for the Oct. 9, 2023 Powerball drawing.

The ticket matched four of five white balls and the Powerball, and had a Power Play multiplier of three, tripling the otherwise $50,000 prize to $150,000.

What should winners do?

The Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should sign the back of their tickets, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at any of the PA Lottery Area Offices.

The lottery headquarters in Middletown is closed to visitors.

If the prizes are not claimed, they will remain in the lottery fund to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians.