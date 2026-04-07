Powerball lottery jackpot of $230.8 million won in Delaware, officials say

The ticket that won Monday night's $230.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Delaware, lottery officials said.

"Delaware has a new multi-millionaire," the Delaware Lottery said on social media. "The winning ticket for last night's $230.8 MILLION Powerball jackpot was sold right here in the First State."

The life-changing lucky ticket was played at the Acme Markets on Main Street near Silver Lake Road in Middletown, New Castle County.

The ticket matched all five white balls of 07, 24, 37, 42 and 57 with the Powerball 05 to win the jackpot.

According to the Delaware Lottery, the last Powerball jackpot in the state before this was won on Dec. 17. 2016. A lottery player won $121.6 million after playing at the Goose Creek gas station in Selbyville, Sussex County.