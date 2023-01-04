Port Richmond neighbors plan meeting after gas explosion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors in Port Richmond are meeting Wednesday night and still seeking answers after an explosion on New Year's Day that leveled two homes, left one ready for demolition and damaged dozens more. Five people were hurt.

It seems like more homes around the 3500 block of Miller Street are boarded up in the aftermath of the blast, which blew out windows at several houses. One person had to be removed from underneath the rubble after Sunday's natural gas explosion. Officials say over 40 homes were impacted.

It will take some time before residents get their lives back on track.

Over the last several days, the Red Cross has been assisting neighbors, Philadelphia Gas Works has also been out monitoring air quality and emergency management crews have been assisting with trash removal and helping many with getting personal items out of their home.

Health experts have raised concerns too, noting that debris from the homes may be harmful. People dealing with dust and debris were urged to wet the dust and mop it up.

And city leaders are coming together Wednesday night to find out exactly what these residents need now. Wednesday, Councilmember Mark Squilla is holding a community meeting to gather information from residents about their immediate needs and hoping to come up with a plan so this doesn't happen again.

Squilla said a similar incident happened around the late 1990s or 2000.

"There was an explosion around the corner, where there is still an empty lot there for the three properties that were destroyed at that time. And now this explosion seemed even more severe, there was the damage to the houses behind it."

CBS Philadelphia previously reported PGW has 3,000 miles of old cast iron pipelines it's aiming to replace by 2051.

Squilla mentioned infrastructure in his interview as well.

"Is there something in the infrastructure, once this is determined to be what the cause is? Can we do something in the future to prevent this?"

The meeting will also address residents' immediate needs like toiletries and food, as well as mental health services they may need.

"If they think they need more assistance with the trauma associated or anxiety issues that come about after this, I think we have to make those opportunities available also," Squilla said.

The meeting will be held at the Columbia Social Club, 3529 Almond Street, at 6 p.m.

The meeting is open to anyone in the public, including those who just want to help.