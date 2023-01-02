Investigation continues after explosion rocks Port Richmond rowhomes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two homes in a Port Richmond neighborhood were leveled after a gas explosion ripped through the community on Sunday. It was just after 3 a.m. on New Year's Day when Philadelphia Gas Works and fire officials responded to a call of an explosion at the 3500 block of Miller Street.

Officials are back on the scene Monday resuming clean up.

There is no word on what caused the explosion as of Monday morning.

Nothing but debris remains where two rowhomes once stood before they collapsed. Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the explosion.

One person was extricated from a third home that was compromised. Three people in total were transported to the hospital.

Just incredible… Port Richmond residents still without power after a natural gas explosion on New Years Day leveled two row homes. 5 people were injured. @CBSPhiladelphia L&I arrived early moments ago. pic.twitter.com/YlQESFzwj9 — Wakisha Bailey_CBSPhilly (@NewsWakisha) January 2, 2023

Officials told CBS3 that several people were disoriented standing near the piles of debris.

Officials say they immediately turned off the natural gas service.

PGW says they were not aware of any recent calls from the area of gas odors prior to Sunday's explosion.

CBS3 is told three people were transported to a nearby hospital and the neighbors say they jumped into action, checking on one another to make sure everyone was safe.

"All of the sudden, I mean, the biggest explosion," Port Richmond resident Jay Kiberly said. "Boom. The entire house shook on its foundation."

Another Port Richmond resident says they were "just like pulling debris off the house."

The Red Cross has been helping residents who were not able to return home. Many residents said they are hoping to return home Monday.