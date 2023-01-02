Where to find updates, resources if impacted by Port Richmond explosion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A community is left devastated after an explosion leveled two homes in Port Richmond on New Year's Day. The explosion injured five people, destroyed three houses and damaged more than 40 others.

While the cause of the explosion is under investigation, officials urge residents to call 911 if they think they smell gas or have other safety concerns about their home.

The Philadelphia Fire Department, Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, Philadelphia Gas Works, PECO, Red Cross, Salvation Army and other partners continue to respond to the incident and help those impacted.

Our Fire Marshal's Office continues to work with public utility agencies to investigate the cause of Sunday's explosion on Miller Street. @PhiladelphiaGov will post rolling updates here ➡️ https://t.co/Ha0gyWd1vk pic.twitter.com/yflUicWzpe — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 2, 2023

The city has created a blog post where the community can receive updates and learn ways they can help.

For those in the community hoping to help, as of Monday at 11 a.m. officials say there is no need for donations of any type. Need are being assessed at the reception center.

Resources for residents who were affected

Philadelphia Gas Works will handle damage claims based on the result of the incident investigation. Anyone filing a claim with PGW Risk must call 215-684-6535 or 6536 and they also will need to make a claim with their homeowners or auto insurance carrier, as well. Learn more here.