Philadelphia-area Catholics headed to Pope Francis' funeral want to honor pontiff, strengthen relationships

"Arrivederci!" exclaimed one woman as she boarded a bus outside a Collegeville, Pennsylvania, home Wednesday morning. Around 30 people had gathered, bags packed, as they were set to take off for Rome and witness the funeral of Pope Francis, who died Monday at 88 years old.

"I've been following along with Pope Francis' writings the last few years. And he's been very instrumental in my own conversion story and my walk with the Lord," said Grace Longo, a 23-year-old from Springfield, Delaware County, whose father, Rob, co-founded Live Vertical Ministry.

This group is part of a larger contingent of about 75 people tied to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia who will make the trip to the Holy City this week. But their plans for the visit started long before the death of Pope Francis on Monday.

Originally, the group was headed to Rome for the canonization of 15-year-old Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 and was sometimes called "God's influencer." The Vatican postponed that event following Francis' death.

While some were initially disappointed with the change, they say this is what a pilgrimage is all about.

"We got interrupted, our plans changed, but this is part of a pilgrimage. You never know what's going to happen," Longo said.

"Even though change happened, I'm kind of excited for the change in it because it's also a life experience," said 14-year-old Gianna Grimmer of Collegeville.

Many young people within the church were taking part in this trip, inspired by the work of Acutis, the soon-to-be first millennial saint. But they also feel a connection to Francis. For many, he's the only pope they've ever really known, and his actions have spoken to them.

"He was a very good example of what I think, how Jesus would've acted on Earth," said 14-year-old Makayla Haley of Collegeville.

"He was our generation's pope," Longo said.

According to the Rev. Stephen DeLacy with the Archdiocese, the group will attend a viewing for the pontiff Friday and witness his funeral Saturday morning. DeLacy also found out shortly before the group left for the airport that they would be having Mass at the Basilica of St. Mary Major on Monday morning, a little more than a day after Pope Francis will be interred there.

Many of those who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia tell us they are excited to be there to honor Francis and celebrate his life. But they're also looking forward to growing closer together on the trip.

"I just want to meet people. I'm excited to all have meals together and just to spend time together. To be here with my dad is really special," Longo said.

"I'm excited for our relationships to grow," Haley said. "But I'm also really excited to get gelato."