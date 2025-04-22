Pennsylvania students, families prepare for trip to Italy, hope to pay respects to Pope Francis

Pennsylvania family preparing for trip to Rome remembers Pope Francis, hopes to pay respects to him

The Cellucci family is getting ready for a trip they will remember forever.

The family from Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been planning a trip to Rome for the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 at 15 years old, for a year.

After Pope Francis died, the Vatican postponed the canonization, but the trip is still on.

"You need a pope to be present at the canonization, so that won't be happening, but we are still going to Rome and have a lot lined up," said Annie Cellucci, who attends Villa Maria Academy.

"I hope we get to pay our respects to the Holy Father at the funeral," she said.

"Being able to pay my respects to the pope matters a lot to me," Katie Cellucci said.

Their little sister, Norah, will be making her First Holy Communion at Carlo's tomb in Assisi as well.

The family spoke to CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday inside the Carlo Acutis Shrine, which is on the property of Malvern Retreat House, the oldest retreat house in the United States.

"Carlo sadly had a relatively short life. He had an acute case of leukemia and died in 2006. Within seven years, there was a first miracle that allowed him to be beatified. A first step before canonization," said the Rev. Mike Davis of the Maven Retreat House.

"Him being so young and becoming a saint is, like, crazy. I didn't even think that was possible, but it's amazing," said Jorja Smith of Villa Maria Academy

Some of the Celluccis' friends say they see similarities between Carlo and Francis. They said they loved how both connected the modern world with religion.

They say Francis was a pope of the people and welcomed everyone to the faith.

"I really admire his merciful nature and just how he led by example in that way," Lauren Kurek said.