Plans change as Philadelphia-area residents travel to Rome to pay respects to Pope Francis

Ward Fitzgerald said he will remember Pope Francis for his humility and his sense of humor.

"He loved to laugh, and he had a great sense of humor," said Fitzgerald.

As president of the Board of Trustees of The Papal Foundation, Fitzgerald has had the honor of meeting with Pope Francis several times, as well as Pope Benedict and Pope John Paul II. On Tuesday, he told CBS News Philadelphia about showing the pope photos he took of him at his old church in Buenos Aires and shared a cherished memory of Francis' interaction with Fitzgerald's daughter.

"She had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis when he came to Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families," Fitzgerald said. "She has a chronic illness, and the Holy Father blessed her, and that was a beautiful time for our family."

CBS Philadelphia

Fitzgerald said he was slated to meet face-to-face with the pontiff soon to discuss the foundation and charitable causes. But with Pope Francis' death early Monday, he will now travel to Rome this week to pay his respects.

"That was a shock," said Fitzgerald. "But the Lord has a plan that is sometimes different than yours and mine, and I know the Holy Father is in a very happy place."

The pope's passing also means a change of plans for around 75 members and parishioners of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The group had long planned to travel to Rome this week for the canonization of the first millennial saint, the blessed Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old Italian teenager who died from leukemia in 2006 and was nicknamed "God's influencer."

The canonization event has now been postponed as the Vatican prepares the funeral for Pope Francis.

"There's a domino effect for all of our plans," said the Rev. Stephen DeLacy with the archdiocese. "We have to figure out where other Masses will be celebrated, where the group will have meals and that type of thing."

But, DeLacy says, despite changes and challenges, their group has an opportunity to be at the Vatican for a historic moment.

"Many are disappointed because they love Blessed Carlo. They're disappointed not to be at the canonization," said DeLacy. "But we also love Pope Francis. And in God's providence, to already be in a situation where we're in Rome when the funeral Mass is happening? What a wonderful opportunity."

Both DeLacy and Fitzgerald told CBS News Philadelphia that this will be their first papal funeral. They are expecting large crowds and to be surrounded by worshipers from all over the world.

And while they know they will be there to mourn the loss of Pope Francis, both pointed out that the pontiff declared 2025 a Jubilee Year with the theme "Pilgrims of Hope." They say they hope to celebrate a pope who was like few others who came before him.

"I think there's gonna be an experience of mourning together with the universal church," said DeLacy. "I think it's also going to be a celebration of how big our church is, how diverse our church is, and what an amazing job Pope Francis has done for our church."

"He was a joyful man, and actually, he challenged everyone to be joyful and happy," Fitzgerald said. "We have to marvel at this man's life. He had a life of impact. The Lord blessed him and graced him and gave him a journey in life that very few have ever traveled."

DeLacy says the group will look to see if they can return to Rome for the canonization of Carlo Acutis whenever a new date is announced.