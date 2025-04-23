Pope Francis' body moved to St. Peter's Basilica for 3 days of public viewing

Vatican City — The body of Pope Francis was moved to St. Peter's Basilica early Wednesday to lie in state for the Catholic faithful to pay their respects to the Argentine pontiff remembered for his humble style, concern for the poor and insistent prayers for peace.

Heads of state are expected for his funeral Saturday in St. Peter's Square, but the three days of public viewing are largely for ordinary Catholics to grieve the 88-year-old pope, who died Monday after, the Vatican said, he had a stroke and heart failure.

The papal Swiss Guard walking across St. Peter's Square before the arrival of the body of Pope Francis, who will be laid out in St. Peter's Basilica for three days. Christoph Reichwein / picture alliance via Getty Images

Francis first lay in state in the Santa Marta Domus in a private viewing for Vatican residents and the papal household.

Images released by the Vatican on Tuesday showed Francis lying in an open coffin, wearing the traditional pointed headdress of bishops and red robes, his hands folded over a rosary. The Vatican's No. 2, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, was pictured praying by Francis.

His body was transferred in a procession, accompanied by cardinals, from his residence at Casa Santa Marta, where he died. The coffin will be kept open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the faithful to mourn. The public mourning period will end on Friday at 7 p.m.

Francis' coffin wasn't put on an elevated bier - as was the case with past popes - but was just placed on the main altar of the 16th-century basilica, simply facing the pews.

Italian police have tightened security for the viewing and the funeral, carrying out foot and horse patrols around the Vatican, where pilgrims continued to arrive for the Holy Year celebrations that Francis opened in December.

The funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter's Square, and will be attended by leaders including President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re. The papal funeral is broken down into three separate phases, or "stations." They are the preparation of the body, the viewing of the body, and then the burial.

Cardinals are continuing their meetings this week to plan the conclave to elect Francis' successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church as world leaders and the ordinary faithful grieve his death.

History's first Latin American pontiff charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated many conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change.

He last appeared in public on Sunday with an Easter blessing and popemobile tour through a cheering crowd in St. Peter's Square.

Church officials also shared some details about the pope's final hours, describing "a discreet death, almost sudden, without long suffering or public alarm."