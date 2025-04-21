"Pope of the People": Remembering Pope Francis for his compassion, transformation, humanity

In the heart of Northern Liberties and within the serene walls of the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, a portrait of Pope Francis quietly watches over a post-Easter congregation.

The atmosphere is both somber and joyful, fitting for a moment of reflection on a man whose legacy shaped a generation of Catholics and people of all faiths.

Francis, who has been known throughout the world for his progressive stance on inequality, economic injustice, and human dignity, is being remembered by many not just as a religious leader but as a symbol of love, humility and reform.

"Francis had a sense of the mystery of every human being," said Archbishop Borys Gudziak, who was appointed by Francis in 2019 as Metropolitan Archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy. "He saw every human being as somebody created in the image and likeness of God."

That sense of humanity wasn't just theological; it was deeply personal. The Archbishop recalled an emotional moment captured in a photograph, where he shared with the Holy Father the painful story of a friend's suicide. Francis's response wasn't one of distant solemnity, but of intimate compassion.

"You can tell from that picture that he's listening," Gudziak said.

Francis' papacy was marked by bold moves that challenged tradition while embracing those long cast aside.

From his advocacy for climate action and migrant rights to his calls for church reform and outreach to the LGBTQ+ community, his leadership redefined what many believed a Pope could be.

"He's very for the people," Stacey Jimenez said. "I really admire that about the Pope — that he was part of a culture that welcomed others, that we're very close to."

Austin Simmons, a member of the LGBTQ+ community, said Francis' inclusive spirit brought him hope for the first time.

"When the Pope is inviting you into the house… I'm not saying he's going to give you everything you want and want to hear, but he's at least inviting you to the table," Simmons said. "That's the important part."

His openness didn't mean compromise on doctrine, but a deepening of dialogue; an effort to listen, understand and walk with those often left outside the church doors.

In his death, the question now becomes: what will the church do with the space Francis carved out?

"We move forward," said Gudziak, expressing hope that Francis's commitment to love, dignity and the sacredness of every person remains a living part of the Catholic Church.