Archdiocese of Philadelphia to hold mass following death of Pope Francis at 88

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia will hold a special mass service on Monday, April 21, after news of Pope Francis' death at the age of 88.

The Vatican announced the pope died around 7:30 a.m. local time, one day after he briefly appeared in St. Peter's Square to bless worshippers on Easter Sunday.

Archbishop Nelson Pérez, who was appointed as the 14th Bishop and 10th Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia by Francis in 2020, will be the principal celebrant during Mass on Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Peter and Paul.

You can watch the service live starting at 12:05 p.m. in the video player above or on our CBS News Philadelphia YouTube channel.

Speaking with CBS News Philadelphia's Jim Donovan, Natasha Brown and former news anchor Pat Ciarrocchi Monday morning, Archbishop Pérez recalled the times he met with Pope Francis.

"In so many ways, he was like an uncle," Pérez said. "Just very warm, very kind, very humorous. It was just very beautiful."

Archbishop Pérez said he often spoke with the pope in Spanish, which is both of their first languages.

"He was really always so kind and attentive. And when he spoke to somebody, he looked at them straightly in the eye," he said. "It's a great loss for us, but a great gain for heaven."

Pope Francis visited Philadelphia about 10 years before his death

Pope Francis made a historic trip to Philadelphia in September 2015 as part of the World Meeting of Families.

During that visit, the pope spoke at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, visited prisoners at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility and celebrated mass along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

He also surprised students at the Catholic institution Saint Joseph's University. He met behind closed doors with victims of sexual abuse while condemning church leaders who failed to report the crimes.

It's estimated that more than a million people were in the city during the pope's two-day visit.