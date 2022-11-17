Man sought for robbing, beating mother, son in Point Breeze

Cops look for man they say stalked, beat, and robbed mom and son

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man wanted for stalking, beating and then robbing a mother and her son.

Police say the 54-year-old mother and her 21-year-old son were beaten in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze section.

Investigators hope that sharing surveillance video can help them find the suspect. Warning: the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

On most days, Point Breeze is filled with families walking around the Di Silvestro Playground, but nearly two weeks ago on Nov. 7, a brutal beating and robbery hit what neighbors call a close-knit community.

"Now it's getting kind of scary because it's getting close to home," Deloras Bottone, who lives in Point Breeze, said.

In a video released by police, a man investigators call a stalker is seen first searching for the mother and her son inside of Morris Market on the corner of 15th and Morris Streets around 8:30 p.m.

The attack then puts on a mask and follows them outside, the video shows. He starts punching the first victim, disorienting them and knocks the second victim unconscious. He then steals their valuables and flees.

The dangerous situation comes as a shock to some neighbors.

"It kind of caught me off guard when I heard about it because stuff like that you don't really hear about it or see," neighbor Larry Carr said. "Like I said, it's mainly quiet over here."

"I think it's crazy and messed up and that shouldn't be happening," Sophia Grosshauser said, "especially in this neighborhood because everyone knows everyone."

Police say the suspect was wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it.

Police claim this man is wanted for allegedly stalking, beating and then robbing a mother and son in Point Breeze on Nov. 7.

Residents like Bottone say this incident changed the way she gets to work.

"Because I always walk, I might start taking the bus now," she said, "and carry like mace to be safe."

Others are calling on law enforcement to do more.

"I guess just up the law enforcement, basically," Carr said, "that's about it."

Police say if you know anything about the robbery to contact them with information immediately.