2 suspects sought in shooting outside Wawa in Easton: police

2 men wanted for shooting teenager in Wawa parking lot in Northampton County
EASTON, PA (CBS) -- Police are searching for two men after a 16-year-old was shot in a Wawa parking lot in Northampton County Tuesday.

It's reported the shooting happened at a Wawa on 25th Street in Palmer Township around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two men approached the teen and shot him then ran away. The teen made his way to Easton Hospital and was transferred to St. Luke's where he is okay.

Police hope surveillance video will reveal more about the incident.   

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:49 PM

