One sent to hospital after shooting outside Wawa in Easton

EASTON, PA (CBS) -- A shooting outside a Northampton County Wawa sends one person to the hospital.

It's reported the shooting happened around 6 p.m. at the Wawa store on South 25th Street in Palmer Township.

Police say the victim is stable. Investigators believe the person was targeted.

There is no additional information being released at this time.