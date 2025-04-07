Male shot in head in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood, police say

A male was shot in the head in South Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood on Monday night, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The shooting happened at 19th and Ellsworth streets just after 9:30 p.m., according to Small.

Small said officers responded to reports of a shooting and found the male lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital in extremely critical condition, according to Small. He said the victim appears to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Small said officers found one spent shell casing from a semiautomatic weapon at the scene right next to the male, which means he was likely shot at close range.

Small said police also found a cellphone, mask and car keys, but it's unclear who they belong to at this time.

Police are hoping to use private surveillance footage from the intersection of 19th and Ellsworth streets to help with the investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made.

A motive for the shooting isn't clear at this time, Small said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.