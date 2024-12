4 injured in small plane crash in Ocean County, New Jersey 4 injured in small plane crash in Ocean County, New Jersey 00:21

Four people were injured after a small plane crashed at the Lakewood Airport in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Thursday, police said.

Police said they responded to the airport located at Cedarbridge Avenue at around 4 p.m. and found four injured passengers inside the plane.

The condition of the passengers isn't known at this time.

It's unclear what caused the crash.