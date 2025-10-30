93.3 WMMR colleagues remember Philadelphia radio legend Pierre Robert

Pierre Robert's colleagues at 93.3 WMMR are remembering the legendary rock 'n' roll DJ, who died this week.

During Thursday morning's Preston & Steve show, Preston Elliott and Steve Morrison remembered Robert, the iconic Philadelphia radio host who was found dead at his home Wednesday at age 70.

"We have lost the heart of our radio station and one of the great hearts of Philadelphia," Elliott said.

"Pierre had a voracious appetite for all types of music," Morrison said, "the reverence of the classic, and the hunger to hear what's new and local. He never lost that."

WMMR DJ Jacky BamBam said he and Robert were "The Last of the Mohicans" of rock 'n' roll DJs.

"He would go out of his way to make you happy," BamBam said. "Just so many great, great memories."

Chris Ashcraft, a longtime producer for Robert better known as Pancake, said Philadelphia has lost a dynamic rock 'n' roll expert.

"He promoted love and happiness everywhere, and it was amazing," Ashcraft said.

Former WMMR colleague Kathy Romano said on Facebook that Robert was a "true radio legend who shaped not just the industry, but the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know you."

Morrison and Elliott said they didn't even scratch the surface during Thursday's special show of what they want to share about Robert. They plan to go through the archives Thursday to show how Robert reigned over the Philadelphia airwaves.

"About his authenticity, about his reach, about how many people he affected, about the generations of people that loved him," Morrison said.

"He treated everyone as family," Morrison said. "And that's something that can't be lost, the importance of that."