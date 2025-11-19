WMMR hosting tribute concert in honor of late radio host Pierre Robert

Following the death of Pierre Robert, WMMR-FM will celebrate the iconic radio host's memory with a musical tribute fit for a Philly legend.

"Pierre Robert: A Show of Life" will rock The Fillmore on Wednesday, Dec. 17, and feature artists Brent Smith and Zach Myers of Shinedown, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, Ed Roland of Collective Soul, The Hooters and David Uosikkinen's In the Pocket featuring The A's, Beru Revue and Tommy Conwell.

"Pierre loved live music and enjoyed being among the good citizens of Philadelphia," WMMR Program Director Chuck Damico said. "'The Pierre Robert: A Show of Life is a special event for all of us who cherished him, providing a fantastic night of live music and memories while honoring Pierre's amazing life, and helping reduce food shortages in Philadelphia."

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MANNA (Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance), one of the many local charities championed by Robert. MANNA helps provide nutritious food and education to people with serious illnesses.

WMMR

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. on The Fillmore theater's website.

Robert died at the age of 70 at the end of October. He spent more than 40 years on WMMR's airwaves after joining the station in 1981.

"We have lost the heart of our radio station and one of the great hearts of Philadelphia," Preston Elliott of the Preston & Steve show said following news of his death. Tributes from the local music community remembered Robert for his deep love of music and artists, and his ability to spread happiness wherever possible.