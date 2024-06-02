Watch CBS News
New photos show suspects wanted in vandalism incidents in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for multiple people accused of vandalizing acts in the city's Spring Garden section Sunday morning, according to PPD.

Police released photos of two people they said were wanted for questioning related to the vandalism at 1500 Spring Garden Street and 490 North Broad Street on Sunday at around 2 a.m.

Philadelphia police are searching for at least two people who they say are wanted for questioning in connection with acts of vandalism at 1500 Spring Garden Street and 490 North Broad Street Sunday morning. Philadelphia Police Department

In the photo above provided by police, the first person was seen on camera wearing a black hoodie and black pants and holding a Door Dash carrier bag with spray paint cans inside.

The second person is described as having a husky build, wearing a pink hoodie with a white graphic and black Adidas jogger pants with black and white shoes.

The address 490 North Broad Street is home to the U.S. Army Recruiting Station, while 1500 Spring Garden Street is an office building for Day & Zimmerman, a company that "specializes in construction & engineering, O&M, staffing, security and defense for leading corporations and governments around the world," according to the company's website.

CBS News Philadelphia saw crews cleaning up the graffiti Sunday morning in the area of 1500 Spring Garden. 

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who knows the suspects in the photo provided by police is asked to contact the Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 4:14 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

