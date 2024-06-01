University of the Arts abruptly announces closure; Roots Picnic returns to Philly | Digital Brief Philadelphia is once again the home of the Roots Picnic with this year's headliners including Jill Scott and Andre 3000. Meanwhile, UArts students and parents are preparing for a town hall meeting after the university suddenly announced it would close due do budget gaps. UArts is the second art school in Philadelphia to announce its closure in 2024 after PAFA also announced it would shut down at the end of the 2024-25 academic year.