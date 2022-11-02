Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.

The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning.

However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way.

"When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said.

"They're going to win at home. I've never been to a game like this," another fan said.

"Get two more wins, two more wins, we're going to do it, we're definitely going to do it, definitely, another fan said. "They have a record. Win, lose, win, win. So win-win-win. We're going to do it."

"Ring that bell. Let's go. Phillies in five. It is over," two fans chanted simultaneously.

Fans make a difference.

"That's the number one thing about playing for Philadelphia," Glenn Wilson, Phillies outfielder from 1984-1987, said, "the fans will make you a better player."

And those fans will be back again Wednesday night, ready to cheer on the Fightin Phils.

The Game Day Schedule for fans looks pretty much like the one on Tuesday.

SEPTA will offer free rides home on the Broad Street Line following Game 4.

Bring it home, let's go Phillies!