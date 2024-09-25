With the first-round bye clinched, Philadelphia Phillies will have to make a decision on Cristopher Sanchez

If Cristopher Sanchez is called upon to pitch Game 2 of the NLDS on Oct. 6, he'll be ready to show the Philadelphia Phillies they made the right decision.

Sanchez has been dominant in the friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park all season long. That's where Game 2 of the NLDS will be played, as the Phillies wrapped up a first-round bye following a win over the Chicago Cubs Wednesday night.

The discussion has been gaining steam about whether Sanchez or Aaron Nola should start Game 2 of a playoff series. If Sanchez gets that call, he can feel the excitement of pitching in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park that has supported him all year.

"I think it's something special. I worked my whole life for it," Sanchez said Wednesday through Phillies Spanish language interpreter Diego D'Aniello. "I've dreamt my whole life for moments like this. I just have to remain focused, but we all know what our goal is."

Sanchez has made his case for starting Game 2 of the NLDS based on how good he's been at Citizens Bank Park this year. He ended the season 7-3 with a 2.21 ERA at home in 17 starts, striking out 99 and walking 17.

Compare that to Sanchez's performance on the road, where he is just 4-6 with a 5.02 ERA. The Phillies will have a decision to make regarding what to do with one of their top pitchers on arguably the best 1-through-4 starting staff in baseball amongst the postseason clubs.

Of course, the Phillies can turn to Nola, but Sanchez has pitched his way into the Game 2 discussion.

"This kid has had a heck of a regular season. He really has," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "He's been a huge part of this."

Sanchez has just one postseason game under his belt. He was the starter in Game 4 of the 2023 NLCS when Thomson yanked him after just 2 1/3 innings and 38 pitches. Sanchez is a completely different pitcher heading into October than the risk the Phillies took in Game 4 last year.

He's ready for the opportunity, learning from the brutality of last postseason.

"You gotta treat them pitch after pitch, out after out, inning after inning, and so on," Sanchez said. "I think we have to make those quick adjustments in these short series. Whoever gets hot first will have a pretty good chance.

"I'll try to make the good adjustments in the right time."

Sanchez finished his regular season with an 11-9 record, throwing a career-high 181.2 innings and allowing a 3.32 ERA. He struck out 153 and walked 44 in his breakout season.

Now, the Phillies have to make a choice on where Sanchez pitches in the postseason. The decision may have been made for them.